Monday thunderstorms push 2016 to No. 1

Monday morning’s thunderstorms delivered nearly a half-inch of rain to Wichita – but that rather modest amount still carried significance.
That total boosted 2016 to the front of the pack. No year in the city’s history has been wetter through Oct. 10, according to the National Weather Service.
“We are ahead of all other years” as of that date, confirmed Eric Schminke, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the weather service.
This year already ranks third on the list of wettest years in Wichita history. Monday’s rain moved 2016 to 48.74 inches, within 2 inches of No. 2: 1951’s 50.48 inches.
The king of the hill is 2008, with 53.82 inches.
There are slight chances for more rainfall yet this week, forecasters say.
