Wichita weather: A chilly day, with a biting north wind

A much cooler day is in store for Wichita on Wednesday, forecasters say.
The expected high in the low 60s is just a few degrees warmer than the overnight low of the upper 50s in the Wichita area. North winds gusting to more than 30 mph will give Wednesday’s weather some teeth.
There’s a slight chance of showers in the morning before skies begin to clear, forecasters say. Skies will be mostly clear by nightfall, allowing lows to dip into the 30s in central and western Kansas and near 40 around Wichita.
Thursday could see more chances for rain by afternoon, forecasters say, with highs again in the low 60s. Winds won’t be as strong as on Wednesday, with variable breezes staying in the single digits.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
