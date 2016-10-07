Wichita weather: Morning frost, afternoon warmth

Less than two days after reaching 85 degrees, Wichita will awaken Saturday morning to patchy frost.
Sunshine will help temperatures climb into the low 70s on Saturday, forecasters say. The calm conditions that helped set the stage for the frost will linger before winds stir slightly out of the south.
Lows won’t be quite as cold Saturday night, forecasters say, settling in the upper 40s. Sunday won’t be as sunny as Saturday, though highs will again make it into the low 70s.
Rain chances return early Monday morning, when lows dip to the low 50s. Columbus Day could see showers in the morning before clouds break up. Highs will again be in the 70s, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
