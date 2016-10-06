Wichita weather: Dry and cooler through the weekend

Dry weather and cooler temperatures will move into the Wichita area on the heels of the strong front that brought severe weather to Kansas on Thursday, forecasters say.
Highs should reach the mid-60s under sunny skies Friday in the metropolitan area, with north winds in the teens gusting above 20 miles an hour at times.
Those winds will ease overnight, when readings dip into the 40s. More sunshine is expected Saturday, forecasters say, with highs rebounding to the low 70s.
Winds will be calm early in the day before stirring slightly out of the south. Sunday will see more clouds move in, with highs in the low 70s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
