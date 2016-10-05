Wichita weather: Brief intermission before more potentially severe weather

Wichita and the surrounding area will have a day to catch their breath from Tuesday night’s storms before another round targets the area on Thursday, forecasters say.
Patchy fog should burn off by midmorning Wednesday, with highs climbing into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east and southeast, occasionally reaching double digits.
Chances for showers return early Thursday and will continue throughout the day, increasing in likelihood and intensity Thursday night. Check later forecasts for more details.
Highs during the day should reach the low 80s, forecasters say, with gusty south winds topping 30 mph at times.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
