Wichita weather: A balmy Sunday

Sunshine and a light breeze will make Sunday another treat of a day in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
There’s a slight chance for showers early in the morning west of Wichita, before clouds thin and temperatures will creep into the 80s. South winds should stay primarily in the single digits. Overnight lows are projected to dip to the upper 50s.
Monday will be breezier in the Wichita metropolitan area, forecasters say, with gusts out of the south and southeast nearing 30 mph. Highs will again reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Those gusts signal the approach of a storm front, and chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive Monday night. Overnight lows will drop to the 60s, with rain chances continuing into Tuesday.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s, forecasters say.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments