Wichita weather forecast: A delightful weekend

Wichita can look forward to pleasant weather this weekend, forecasters say.
Highs will reach the 70s on Saturday, with sunny skies and calm winds much of the day. Breezes will stir out of the south by afternoon but will remain light.
Sunday will offer more sunshine, forecasters say, a few clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Southerly winds will be light but will occasionally touch double digits.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments