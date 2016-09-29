Wichita weather: Crisp morning, pleasant afternoon Friday

A crisp night will make way for a sunny Friday in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs should reach the low 70s, with light and variable winds. Overnight lows will settle in the low 50s under mostly clear skies, and Saturday will offer more sunshine and highs in the mid-70s, forecasters say. Winds will be light out of the south.
Sunday and Monday will be sunny, forecasters say, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will also creep upward, from the upper 50s to low 60s.
Chances for rain arrive Tuesday and will stretch into Wednesday, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
