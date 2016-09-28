Wichita weather: Pleasant for several days

A tranquil weather pattern continues for Kansas as the final week of September unwinds.
Highs on Thursday in the Wichita area will be in the upper 60s, forecasters say, with sunny skies and light northerly winds. The overnight low will be cool, in the upper 40s to low 50s.
The weekend should be mild and sunny, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
The next chance for rain arrives late on Monday, forecasters say, and will continue through at least the middle of the week.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
