Only one September has been wetter in Wichita

Last weekend’s rain has boosted this year to the second-wettest September in Wichita’s history.
This month’s precipitation total stands at 11.3 inches, placing 2016 behind only 2008, when 12.96 inches fell in September. Wichita averages slightly more than 3 inches of rain in September, according to the National Weather Service.
“It was definitely a tropical environment” in 2008, said Jim Caruso, a meteorologist with the weather service.
This September – in fact, the whole summer – had a tropical environment as well, forecasters have said. For the year, Wichita’s rainfall total sits at 47.64 inches, which places 2016 third for most rain in a year.
The wettest year in Wichita history is 2008, with 53.82 inches. Next is 1951, with 50.48 inches.
“It’s doable” for this year to move up the rankings, because Octobers in Wichita can be rainy, Caruso said.
The September record appears safe, he said, since no precipitation is in the forecast through the end of the month on Friday.
