Wichita weather: Summer’s farewell will be a warm one

Summer-like heat will persist across much of Kansas on the season’s final day, forecasters say.
A half-dozen locations set or tied high-temperature records around the Sunflower State on Tuesday, and while that’s less likely to happen on Wednesday, it will still feel unseasonably warm.
Highs in the Wichita area will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies, forecasters say. South winds will be in the teens, with gusts pushing into the mid-20s.
Partly cloudy skies will continue through the rest of the workweek, forecasters say, with Wichita’s highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. South winds will gradually diminish as the week extends.
The weekend delivers the next chances of showers and thunderstorms and will usher in several days of precipitation opportunities.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
