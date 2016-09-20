Temperature records topple around Kansas

Temperature records were tied or toppled around Kansas on Tuesday as summer flexed its muscles to the bitter end.
Dodge City, Garden City and Russell hit record highs for Sept. 20, while Salina tied its record, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday #sunrise in #DTWichita #kswx pic.twitter.com/Fs000nurrD— Julie M. Mah (@JulieMM) September 20, 2016
Garden City flirted with 100 degrees before topping out at 99, 1 degree higher than the previous record set in 1977. Dodge City, meanwhile, reached 98. That erased the record of 95 set in 1970.
Salina logged 96, matching the high mark set in 1955. Russell’s 96 degrees broke the record set in 1981.
Wichita’s high of 95 didn’t approach the record for the date, which is 99 degrees, set in 1980.
While more 90s are likely on Wednesday, forecasters say, Wichita’s not going to set a record. The high mark for Sept. 21 is 99, also set in 1980.
And while these 90s may seem odd for this late in September, Wichita’s normal last day for 90s isn’t until the end of this week – so it’s hardly uncommon.
