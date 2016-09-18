Finger on the Weather

September 18, 2016 6:00 AM

Wichita weather: Sunny and warm for next several days

Stan Finger

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

A dry spell is set to settle in for a few days in the Wichita area, forecasters say, with warmer temperatures arriving as well.

Highs will be in the mid-80s on Sunday and the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the coming workweek. Light southerly winds will accompany mostly sunny skies.

After one of the wettest Septembers on record through the middle of the month, no precipitation is in the forecast for the next several days.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Related content

Finger on the Weather

Comments

Videos

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Nightwalk

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos