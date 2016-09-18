Wichita weather: Sunny and warm for next several days

A dry spell is set to settle in for a few days in the Wichita area, forecasters say, with warmer temperatures arriving as well.
Highs will be in the mid-80s on Sunday and the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the coming workweek. Light southerly winds will accompany mostly sunny skies.
After one of the wettest Septembers on record through the middle of the month, no precipitation is in the forecast for the next several days.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments