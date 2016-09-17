September continues to be soggy in Wichita

As the rain keeps falling in Wichita, 2016 continues climbing the city’s Top 10 precipitation charts.
With the 0.39 inches of rain logged on Friday, Wichita is now at 9.65 inches for September. That’s just 0.07 of an inch from No. 5 on the list of wettest Septembers in the city’s history, said Paul Howerton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.
In fact, it would take barely more than an inch of rain to hoist 2016 to No. 2 on the list. The wettest September came in 2008, when 12.96 inches fell.
The next year on the list is 1999, with 10.69 inches. The next two years on the list, 1945 and 1911, are just 0.02 inches apart and little more than a tenth of an inch behind 1999.
With two weeks still to go in the month, 2016 has plenty of time to muscle its way up the Top 10 list.
For the year, 2016 is at 45.99 inches. That’s good for No. 3 on the list of wettest years in the city’s history, though it’s still more than 7 inches below the record of 53.82 inches set in 2008.
