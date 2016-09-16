Wichita weather: A dry, pleasant weekend

After the latest in a series of September soakers early on Friday, Wichita can look forward to a dry, pleasant weekend.
Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, forecasters say, with plenty of sunshine and winds that will be light and variable.
“It should be pretty nice,” said Robb Lawson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.
Northern sectors of the city logged an inch or more of rain Friday morning, though the official reporting station in southwest Wichita recorded just .39 of an inch.
“We were on the lower end” of the totals, Lawson said.
Monday and Tuesday should be dry, too, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
