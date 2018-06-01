Weather officials wonder: 'Why so few tornadoes this year?'

Tornado touches down in western Kansas A tornado touches on May 29, 2018 near Ensign, Kansas. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning earlier that day to residents of Gray County, located about 15 miles west of Dodge City. No damage has been reported from the tornado. Melchor Soto, Roy Walker, PizzaAndWhiskey and Marcy Jo Price via Storyful ×

