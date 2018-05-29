Hail falls in Wichita as floods close Kansas roads, tornado reported near Dodge City

Hail has fallen in Wichita, a tornado touched down near Dodge City and floods closed bridges and highways in northwest Kansas on Tuesday.
One bridge in northwest Kansas had a gaping hole several feet wide in photos tweeted by Trooper Tod Hileman, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in Hays. The damage closed portions of U.S. 24 near Nicodemus in Graham County, the Kansas Department of Transportation said.
Flooding of the Saline River closed portions of U.S. 183 in western Kansas.
A National Weather Service employee in Dodge City reported a tornado could be seen on the ground from the office at 4:50 p.m. It was on the ground north of Ensign for several minutes.
Quarter-sized hail was reported west of Hutchinson, and hail the size of golf balls and winds up to 60 mph were reported in northeast Wichita. The NWS reported baseball-sized hail in Ford County.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for northeast Wichita and Sedgwick County going into western Butler County.
