Motorists can expect slick roads as the next round of wintry precipitation moves in Wednesday night and early Thursday, forecasters say.
Motorists can expect slick roads as the next round of wintry precipitation moves in Wednesday night and early Thursday, forecasters say. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
Motorists can expect slick roads as the next round of wintry precipitation moves in Wednesday night and early Thursday, forecasters say. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

Weather

Here’s the latest on what Wichita can expect on the drive home

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

February 21, 2018 03:36 PM

Good news for Wichita as the evening commute nears: the wintry precipitation closing in isn’t expected to be much of a factor.

“There may be some spits between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” said Kevin Darmofal, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service. “The bulk of the mess is going to happen after dark and overnight.”

The first round of precipitation should be a mix of sleet and snow, he said, before freezing rain arrives late in the evening and early Thursday.

Andover USD 385 has canceled all evening activities due to the incoming winter storm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Blizzard hammers northwest Kansas 2:41

Blizzard hammers northwest Kansas

Pause
What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren? 0:36

What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren?

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles 0:42

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles

Security camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow-packed road 1:15

Security camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow-packed road

When winter weather descends on the Wichita area 0:43

When winter weather descends on the Wichita area

How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather 2:25

How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 0:31

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Early morning snow and freezing rain turned I-235 on the west side into a skating rink with numerous cars in ditches and overturned during rush hour. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Jan. 15, 2018) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Blizzard hammers northwest Kansas 2:41

Blizzard hammers northwest Kansas

Pause
What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren? 0:36

What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren?

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles 0:42

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles

Security camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow-packed road 1:15

Security camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow-packed road

When winter weather descends on the Wichita area 0:43

When winter weather descends on the Wichita area

How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather 2:25

How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 0:31

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Blizzard hammers northwest Kansas

View More Video