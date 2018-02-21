Here’s the latest on what Wichita can expect on the drive home

Good news for Wichita as the evening commute nears: the wintry precipitation closing in isn’t expected to be much of a factor.
“There may be some spits between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” said Kevin Darmofal, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service. “The bulk of the mess is going to happen after dark and overnight.”
The first round of precipitation should be a mix of sleet and snow, he said, before freezing rain arrives late in the evening and early Thursday.
Andover USD 385 has canceled all evening activities due to the incoming winter storm.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
