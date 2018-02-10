Shockers bus among accidents as freezing drizzle glazes Wichita

Light freezing drizzle glazed portions of the Wichita metropolitan area Saturday night.
“There are some crashes, let me tell you,” a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said at about 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan was activated for Wichita at 9 p.m. Nearly a dozen crashes had been reported within the first hour after light freezing drizzle began falling shortly after 8 p.m.
Most of the accidents were reported on elevated routes, such as Kellogg and I-135. The Kansas Highway Patrol closed I-135 both directions between K-96 and 21st Street because of crashes, the dispatch supervisor said.
The bus carrying the Wichita State women’s basketball team bus was involved in an accident on the way to Koch Arena from Eisenhower National Airport Saturday night, university officials said. No injuries were reported.
The Wichita State women’s basketball team bus was involved in an accident on the way to Koch Arena from the Wichita airport this evening. There are no injuries reported of any student-athlete or university personnel.— Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) February 11, 2018
No critical injuries were reported with any of the crashes. The slickest conditions were being reported in northeast Wichita and east of the Kansas Turnpike, said Jim Caruso, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.
“It’s really the freezing drizzle” that’s causing traffic issues, Caruso said.
The wintry precipitation is expected to transition to snow by around midnight or early Sunday morning, he said. Wichita could see a dusting to perhaps a half-inch of snow.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for 24 counties in southern and southeast Kansas until 5 a.m. Sunday. This includes the Wichita metropolitan area.
Light freezing drizzle is expected to strike primarily southeast Kansas through the evening and overnight, with light snow accumulations expected elsewhere.
