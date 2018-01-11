More Videos

  • When winter weather descends on the Wichita area

    A fast-moving storm system moved through Kansas and the Wichita area early Thursday. (Jan. 11, 2018)

A fast-moving storm system moved through Kansas and the Wichita area early Thursday. (Jan. 11, 2018)
A fast-moving storm system moved through Kansas and the Wichita area early Thursday. (Jan. 11, 2018)

Weather

Expect cold and wind on your morning commute in Wichita

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 11, 2018 04:39 PM

Wichita area drivers can expect wind with chilly temperatures on their Friday morning commutes, but there shouldn’t be any more freezing rain or snow.

A low temperature of 5 degrees Friday will feel more like 5 or 10 below because of 10-11 mph winds, forecaster Mick McGuire with the Wichita National Weather Service said. A winter day’s lowest temperature comes right at or shortly after sunrise, he said.

Friday’s sunrise will be at around 7:45 a.m., according to Sunrise-sunset.org.

McGuire said not to expect any more precipitation, but some wet spots might refreeze. Untreated side roads, sidewalks and parking lots will have more ice than major roads.

He said Friday’s morning commute will be better than Thursday’s.

All 60 of the city’s plows were running Thursday morning laying salt and sand after overnight rain washed away what crews put down earlier.

About 90 crashes were reported to Wichita police Thursday morning, with another 30 to the Wichita area Kansas Highway Patrol and 35 to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Several schools closed Thursday, but not Wichita public schools.

