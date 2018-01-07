Russ Ike paddles his kayak past a patch ice on New Year's day. Ike is the President of the Arkansas River Coalition, a nonprofit organization that offers float trips around the Arkansas River. (Jan. 1, 2018)
Weather

Just how miserable are Kansas winters compared to the rest of the states?

By Kaitlyn Alanis

January 07, 2018 02:36 PM

Just as Kansas is in the middle of the nation, Kansas found itself in the middle of a ranking based on how miserable each state’s winters are.

Online-media group Thrillist, which covers travel, compiled a list of all 50 states to find out which state’s have the worst winters. The group considered weather patterns, average temperatures and how effectively and quickly each state’s highways are cleared during the winter months. They also interviewed locals and considered the historical success rates of winter-season sports.

“This is one of those things where you probably actually want to finish last,” the authors of the ranking said.

Kansas took 27th place, meaning the state has the 27th-least-miserable winters compared to the rest of the U.S., according to Thrillist.

“Being smack dab in the middle of the country means you’re gonna have smack dab in the middle winters,” the authors said. “This causes Kansans to put particular stock in the unpredictable nature of their winters, but that’s mostly because there isn’t that much else to talk about.”

Thrillist says Hawaii, Arizona and California have the least-miserable winters, while Minnesota, Michigan and Alaska have the most-miserable winters.

To see how each state ranked by Thrillist, click here.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

