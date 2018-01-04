The snow and cold weather don't bother a river otter at the Sedgwick County Zoo in 2014.
The snow and cold weather don't bother a river otter at the Sedgwick County Zoo in 2014. Jaime Green File photo
The snow and cold weather don't bother a river otter at the Sedgwick County Zoo in 2014. Jaime Green File photo

Weather

There hasn’t been measurable snow in Wichita for how long?

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 04, 2018 12:24 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 1 MINUTES AGO

It has been over a year since the last measurable snowfall in Wichita, but don’t expect any snow for at least a week.

National Weather Service Wichita tweeted Thursday that the city has not had a measurable snow since Dec. 17, 2016 — that’s 383 days and counting. It said that is the longest stretch since records started 130 years ago.

NWS forecaster Andy Kleinsasser said snow likely won’t fall for at least another week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Precipitation is expected this weekend, but temperatures will be warm enough that rain will fall instead of snow, he said. Another weather system will come through middle or late next week, but it is too soon to know if it will be rain or snow.

Kleinsasser said the forecast is dry after next week.

“There are no major winter storms to speak of on the horizon for the Wichita area,” he said.

The NWS records go back to 1888, and at least a tenth of an inch of snow is needed to be measurable.

Thursday also marked the 13th anniversary of one of the most devastating ice storms in Kansas history, NWS tweeted. Ice one-half to two inches thick coated most of the state — 56 counties were declared disaster areas — and many areas in south-central Kansas were without power for one to two weeks.

More Videos

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Pause
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Snowfall in Scott City in late April 0:09

Snowfall in Scott City in late April

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches 0:53

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

  • Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

    Watch the NOAA weather outlook for the winter of 2017-18 to find out the overall forecast for areas of the country.

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Watch the NOAA weather outlook for the winter of 2017-18 to find out the overall forecast for areas of the country.

NOAA

More Videos

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Pause
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Snowfall in Scott City in late April 0:09

Snowfall in Scott City in late April

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches 0:53

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

  • Snowfall in Scott City in late April

    Snow blanketed Scott City and many counties in western Kansas on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Snowfall in Scott City in late April

Snow blanketed Scott City and many counties in western Kansas on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Pause
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Snowfall in Scott City in late April 0:09

Snowfall in Scott City in late April

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches 0:53

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

  • Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

    A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

View More Video