There hasn’t been measurable snow in Wichita for how long?

It has been over a year since the last measurable snowfall in Wichita, but don’t expect any snow for at least a week.
National Weather Service Wichita tweeted Thursday that the city has not had a measurable snow since Dec. 17, 2016 — that’s 383 days and counting. It said that is the longest stretch since records started 130 years ago.
Snow drought! Wichita hasn't experienced measurable snow (at least 0.1") since 12/17/2016...383 days and counting. It’s the city's longest stretch since records began in 1888. #kswx— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 4, 2018
NWS forecaster Andy Kleinsasser said snow likely won’t fall for at least another week.
Precipitation is expected this weekend, but temperatures will be warm enough that rain will fall instead of snow, he said. Another weather system will come through middle or late next week, but it is too soon to know if it will be rain or snow.
Kleinsasser said the forecast is dry after next week.
“There are no major winter storms to speak of on the horizon for the Wichita area,” he said.
The NWS records go back to 1888, and at least a tenth of an inch of snow is needed to be measurable.
Thursday also marked the 13th anniversary of one of the most devastating ice storms in Kansas history, NWS tweeted. Ice one-half to two inches thick coated most of the state — 56 counties were declared disaster areas — and many areas in south-central Kansas were without power for one to two weeks.
