Travelers won’t have to deal with major winter storms in the central Plains this holiday weekend, forecasters say.
Weather

Hitting the road for Christmas? It will be a cold, but not stormy, weekend

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 21, 2017 12:04 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 12:14 PM

If you’re hitting the road for Christmas, the good news is you won’t have to deal with any major winter storms, no matter which direction they’re going.

“I don’t really see any significant travel problems,” said Kevin Darmofal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.

There’s a slight chance of freezing drizzle in parts of Oklahoma on Friday and maybe some light snow along Colorado’s Front Range on Saturday, he said, but that’s about it for wintry precipitation in the region.

The bad news is those hoping for a white Christmas in the Wichita area will be disappointed, Darmofal said. Wichita may see some light flurries early Sunday morning, but it won’t be enough to stick on the ground.

It won’t even be as cold as forecasters were projecting earlier this week. Highs will be in the 30s from Friday through Sunday before rising into the 40s for Christmas Day and Tuesday.

That’s still several degrees below normal for late December in southern Kansas, but a good 10 degrees warmer than projected even in mid-week.

“It’s going to feel more like Christmas and wintertime,” Darmofal said. “We’ve been pretty spoiled so far, I guess.”

Still, he said, “nothing looks too terrible” in the holiday weekend forecast. Lows and wind chills won’t be as harsh as originally predicted.

Preparing for cold weather

Nevertheless, overnight lows in the teens mean house pets should be kept indoors. Outdoor pets will need plenty of water, a shelter out of the elements and a water bowl that isn’t metal.

Winter travel kits should include nonperishable foods, water, blankets, a flashlight and jumper cables, among other items.

How to check road conditions in surrounding states

Travelers wanting to check on road conditions and travel alerts in Colorado can go to http://bit.ly/2yZcAFi.

Those heading to Nebraska and curious about road conditions and traffic camera views can visit http://bit.ly/2q7s3D4.

Travelers with a Missouri destination can learn more at http://bit.ly/1NhxROq or by calling 888-275-6636.

Those on their way to Oklahoma can get road conditions and view traffic cameras at http://arcg.is/2yRKhtN.

Forecasts indicate a better chance of snow for parts of Kansas arrives the middle of next week. But don’t make plans to build a snowman just yet.

“There’s lots of uncertainty right now” about how likely and how substantial any winter storms will be, said Larry Ruthi, meteorologist-in-charge at the Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service.

Pause
cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Pause
