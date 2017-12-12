Want to see the strongest meteor shower of the year? Don’t wait for the peak

What is usually the strongest meteor shower of the year will peak in the night sky between Dec. 13 and 14, but if you want a better chance of seeing the show you probably should not wait for the peak viewing time.
While the peak is expected to occur when you can see about 120 meteors per hour at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Metzger said the moon and cloud cover in the Wichita area are likely to steal the show.
“You’d really need a cold, cloud free day to get a good viewing,” Metzger said.
And that cloud-free night is expected to occur tonight, Tuesday, and not during the peak.
“Even though the peak is tomorrow night, you’ll still be able to see something tonight,” he said. “Tonight would be a much better night because we should see clear skies all night.”
The Geminids can be seen with the naked eye under clear and dark skies, according to a NASA blog post.
“My biggest advice is to get away from the city – about 15 to 25 miles,” Metzger said.
He said southeast Kansas will provide the best opportunities for the show.
In the Wichita area, Metzger said the ideal location to see the Geminids is in Cheney because “it’s pitch black.”
The American Meteor Society said the Geminids, which are usually the strongest meteor shower of the year, are often bright and intensely colored.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
