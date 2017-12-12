Want to see the strongest meteor shower of the year? Don’t wait for the peak

More Videos 0:52 A meteor shower will be visible this evening Pause 0:33 Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 0:38 Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year 1:34 Drone view of proposed development on river 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:55 Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 0:34 Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts 2:11 Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A meteor shower will be visible this evening The geminid meteor shower will be visible in Kansas this year. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA) The geminid meteor shower will be visible in Kansas this year. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

The geminid meteor shower will be visible in Kansas this year. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com