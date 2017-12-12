More Videos

A meteor shower will be visible this evening 0:52

A meteor shower will be visible this evening

Pause
Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year 0:38

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year

Drone view of proposed development on river 1:34

Drone view of proposed development on river

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts 0:34

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

  • A meteor shower will be visible this evening

    The geminid meteor shower will be visible in Kansas this year. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA)

The geminid meteor shower will be visible in Kansas this year. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
The geminid meteor shower will be visible in Kansas this year. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Weather

Want to see the strongest meteor shower of the year? Don’t wait for the peak

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 12, 2017 10:30 AM

What is usually the strongest meteor shower of the year will peak in the night sky between Dec. 13 and 14, but if you want a better chance of seeing the show you probably should not wait for the peak viewing time.

While the peak is expected to occur when you can see about 120 meteors per hour at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Metzger said the moon and cloud cover in the Wichita area are likely to steal the show.

“You’d really need a cold, cloud free day to get a good viewing,” Metzger said.

And that cloud-free night is expected to occur tonight, Tuesday, and not during the peak.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Even though the peak is tomorrow night, you’ll still be able to see something tonight,” he said. “Tonight would be a much better night because we should see clear skies all night.”

The Geminids can be seen with the naked eye under clear and dark skies, according to a NASA blog post.

“My biggest advice is to get away from the city – about 15 to 25 miles,” Metzger said.

He said southeast Kansas will provide the best opportunities for the show.

In the Wichita area, Metzger said the ideal location to see the Geminids is in Cheney because “it’s pitch black.”

The American Meteor Society said the Geminids, which are usually the strongest meteor shower of the year, are often bright and intensely colored.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A meteor shower will be visible this evening 0:52

A meteor shower will be visible this evening

Pause
Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year 0:38

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year

Drone view of proposed development on river 1:34

Drone view of proposed development on river

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts 0:34

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

  • A meteor shower will be visible this evening

    The geminid meteor shower will be visible in Kansas this year. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA)

A meteor shower will be visible this evening

View More Video