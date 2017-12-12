Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

Dust and fire debris kicked up by 40-50 mph winds cause near blackout conditions Tuesday morning outside of Ashland. Winds across the state kicked up dust prompting a dust storm warning from the National Weather Service.
Remember the days when you'd just get a phone call announcing school was closed for snow? Well, now principals and teachers (with the help of some special guests) are kicking those announcements up a notch by singing and rapping your school status
Early morning snow and freezing rain turned I-235 on the west side into a skating rink with numerous cars in ditches and overturned during rush hour. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Jan. 15, 2018)
A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.
A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm wa