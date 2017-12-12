Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

What is usually the strongest meteor shower of the year will peak in the night sky between Dec. 13 and 14. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA)
A dust devil was spotted on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, near Manhattan, Kansas. The North Riley County Fire District reported the “smoke devil” appeared, shortly after a wildfire was spotted.

Dust and fire debris kicked up by 40-50 mph winds cause near blackout conditions Tuesday morning outside of Ashland. Winds across the state kicked up dust prompting a dust storm warning from the National Weather Service.

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

Early morning snow and freezing rain turned I-235 on the west side into a skating rink with numerous cars in ditches and overturned during rush hour. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Jan. 15, 2018)