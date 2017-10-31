Weather

Ghosts, goblins....and snowflakes?

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 31, 2017 3:49 PM

I’m dreaming of a white....Halloween?

Snow blanketed northwest Kansas Tuesday morning, causing at least two accidents and partially covering roadways as far east as Salina, officials said.

“It did coat the ground this morning,” said Jesse Lundquist, a meteorologist for the Goodland branch of the National Weather Service.

The snow was melting quickly once skies cleared, Lundquist said, but it still made for the first snowy Halloween in recent memory. The Kansas Highway Patrol used social media to urge motorists to drive carefully due to the slick roads.

Snow flurries were also reported in eastern Kansas, though it is expected to transition to rain near Wichita.

Any snow that fell won’t stick around long, Lundquist said. Temperatures could reach the 70s in northwest Kansas on Wednesday ahead of the next cold front.

“This is the time of the year we get that war between fall and winter,” he said. “It’s not too uncommon.”

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

