Cold Weather Rule begins Wednesday

The Cold Weather Rule begins on Wednesday.
The rule, designed to help Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility payments, avoids disconnection during the winter months. It remains in effect through March 31, according to a news release from the Kansas Corporation Commission.
The KCC enacted the rule in 1983. It prevents customers’ natural gas or electric service from being disconnected during periods of extreme cold. Utility companies are prohibited from disconnecting a service when temperatures are forecast to be at or below 35 degrees over the next 24 hours. The rule requires companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to maintain or re-establish their utility service.
Residential customers with past due balances can qualify for payment arrangements but it is the customer’s responsibility to contact the companies to make arrangements.
The rule applies only to residential customers of electric or natural gas utility companies.
Payment plan conditions require customers pay 1/12th of the total amount owed, 1/12th of the current bill, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fee, plus any applicable deposit to the utility.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
