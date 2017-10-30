Trick-or-treaters might want to bundle up Halloween night

The weather forecast for Tuesday in the Wichita area may well have even the biggest fans of Halloween howling “Boo!”
Temperatures will only be in the low to mid-40s on a cloudy, cold day – and it could be raining, too.
Cold Halloween expected with highs Tue only in the 40s. Light rain possible during the day with chances diminishing toward evening. #kswx pic.twitter.com/5dsB0eJmsC— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) October 29, 2017
“It’s going to be pretty chilly” when most trick-or-treaters are out and about, said Robb Lawson, a meteorologist for the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.
At least it won’t be as cold as central Kansas, where forecasters are calling for a chance of snow Tuesday.
White Halloweens aren’t unheard of in the Sunflower State. Even Wichita has had snow on the ground a handful of times in its history.
The most recent came in 1991, when a record-setting 1.5 inches of snow fell. Much of Kansas was blanketed with snow that Halloween. Salina, Goodland, Concordia, Dodge City and Russell all reported record or near-record snowfalls that day.
Temperatures won’t be low enough Tuesday for the precipitation to fall as snow in the Wichita area. Fortunately, the winds won’t be gusting, either.
They’ll be light out of the east-southeast, but even light breezes in the single digits will add a layer of discomfort for anyone in a costume that night.
Halloween night temperature forecast. #kswx pic.twitter.com/zLMDjm34bO— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) October 28, 2017
The temperatures at peak trick-or-treating time will be at or close to the average low for Wichita on Oct. 31. There’s a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon as well, according to AccuWeather.
The weather service hasn’t ruled out the possibility of rain, either.
“We have real high confidence in below-normal temperatures and a chance of rain,” Lawson said.
White Halloweens in Wichita history
1991: 1.5”
1951: 0.6"
1941: 0.2"
1905: 0.1"
1912: Trace
Source: National Weather Service
