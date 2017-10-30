Weather

Trick-or-treaters might want to bundle up Halloween night

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 30, 2017 2:21 PM

The weather forecast for Tuesday in the Wichita area may well have even the biggest fans of Halloween howling “Boo!”

Temperatures will only be in the low to mid-40s on a cloudy, cold day – and it could be raining, too.

“It’s going to be pretty chilly” when most trick-or-treaters are out and about, said Robb Lawson, a meteorologist for the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.

At least it won’t be as cold as central Kansas, where forecasters are calling for a chance of snow Tuesday.

White Halloweens aren’t unheard of in the Sunflower State. Even Wichita has had snow on the ground a handful of times in its history.

The most recent came in 1991, when a record-setting 1.5 inches of snow fell. Much of Kansas was blanketed with snow that Halloween. Salina, Goodland, Concordia, Dodge City and Russell all reported record or near-record snowfalls that day.

Temperatures won’t be low enough Tuesday for the precipitation to fall as snow in the Wichita area. Fortunately, the winds won’t be gusting, either.

They’ll be light out of the east-southeast, but even light breezes in the single digits will add a layer of discomfort for anyone in a costume that night.

The temperatures at peak trick-or-treating time will be at or close to the average low for Wichita on Oct. 31. There’s a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon as well, according to AccuWeather.

The weather service hasn’t ruled out the possibility of rain, either.

“We have real high confidence in below-normal temperatures and a chance of rain,” Lawson said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

White Halloweens in Wichita history

1991: 1.5”

1951: 0.6"

1941: 0.2"

1905: 0.1"

1912: Trace

Source: National Weather Service

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

    New aerial footage from the National Weather Service shows the scale of the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The footage from eastern and central Puerto Rico shows the devastation the Category 4 hurricane caused to entire neighborhoods, solar farms, and forests when it made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 20. Puerto Rico is still recovering from the impact of the worst hurricane in a century to strike the Caribbean island. More than 80 percent of residents remain without power, and some schools only reopened on Tuesday, October 24, almost five weeks after the hurricane struck.

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 11:02

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?
Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita  0:40

Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita 

View More Video