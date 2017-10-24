Freezing temps loom; maybe it’s time to let go of your plants

A cold snap is near, and it is expected to end Wichita’s growing season, including the budding Bradford pear trees and late-leafing fall foliage.

Meteorologist Vanessa Pearce with the National Weather Service said those with plants they love and want to protect should “most definitely” be concerned about the coming fall-season freeze.

It is expected to hit Wichita as soon as Thursday night, bringing a few days of low temperatures as cold as the mid 20s.

“Were looking at right around freezing Thursday night into Friday, and even lower temperatures from Friday going into Saturday,” Pearce said.

And for any areas that don’t freeze Friday night, the National Weather Service states that Saturday morning will be the “end of the growing season.”

This frost comes at a time when Bradford pears had just began a late-season bloom because of warmer fall weather and when Wichita’s fall foliage was slow to transition from greens into their warm, fall hues due to warm night-time temperatures.

That is all expected to come to an end.

More Videos 2:39 Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes Pause 2:30 Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman 2:04 K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss 2:04 Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 1:29 Wichita's only Cajun restaurant celebrates birthday 2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:17 Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars 0:39 Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? Watch the NOAA weather outlook for the winter of 2017-18 to find out the overall forecast for areas of the country. Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? Watch the NOAA weather outlook for the winter of 2017-18 to find out the overall forecast for areas of the country. NOAA

Trees and plants that had leafed out or just begun flowering may suffer freeze burn over the weekend, said Matthew McKernan, Sedgwick County’s horticulture extension agent. The freeze will likely send the trees into dormancy for the winter.

But this is not a bad thing.

“Really, for trees and shrubs, these cool temperatures are a good thing because plants can go straight into dormancy for the winter,” he said. “Gradual drops in temperatures are the best way for plants to go into dormancy for the winter,” rather than a late-season drop from warm weathers to constant freezing.

The same can’t be said for many house plants, warm-weather vegetables and container gardens.

“At this time of year, I will typically recommend harvesting anything that is viable and calling it a season,” said Rebecca McMahon, Sedgwick County’s food crops extension agent. “Many peppers and tomatoes can sustain cold injuries once the temperature is in the low forties to thirties, even if the plants aren’t dead.”

If you want to improve the chance of your plants surviving the frost, McMahon recommends covering the plants to protect them from the below-freezing temperatures.

For the most part though, McKernan recommends letting the plants go, even if it is not an easy decision.

“Some people are more emotionally attached to their plants, but as beautiful as our summer annuals have been, it may be worth thinking about letting them go dormant for the season,” he said. “Eventually, a lot of these tender annuals will die on their own.”

For tropical plants, anything below 50 degrees is a concern, so McKernan said those should already be inside. For annual plants and flowers like tomatoes and petunias, he said freezing temperatures become the biggest concern as soon as it hits 32 degrees, which is forecasted for the weekend.

Winter gardens with cool-season vegetables including frost-tolerant leafy greens and root vegetables can sustain damage when overnight temperatures are down in the 20s, McMahon said.

“I typically do not cover these unless the forecast says it will be below 28 degrees,” she said. “Leaving them uncovered will improve their flavor and color. If you do cover these vegetables, be sure to uncover them as soon as it starts to get warmer the next morning so they don’t get too hot.”