Flood warning issued for part of Wichita metro area

Heavy rains that came in waves Saturday afternoon prompted a flood warning for portions of the Wichita metropolitan area until early Sunday morning.
Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had dumped three inches of rain in southeastern Sedgwick County and points south and east as of 6 p.m. Saturday, with more rain falling.
It wouldn’t be shocking to see some 4-inch totals” by the time the rain ends, said Robb Lawson, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.
The flood warning covers southeastern Sedgwick, southwestern Butler, northern Sumner and northwestern Cowley counties until 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
“Luckily, we’ve been pretty dry the last month,” so the soil has plenty of absorption capacity, Lawson said.
With the heavy rate of rainfall, however, “you’re going to get some street flooding,” he said.
There were more than a dozen crashes through the day around Wichita that were likely related to the rain, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said, though no serious injuries were reported.
The rains have been isolated in their intensity. The official rain gauge next to Eisenhower National Airport reported little rain, but much higher amounts were reported on the east side of the city.
Between .50 and .75 of an inch fell at Jabara Airport in the northeast corner of Wichita, Lawson said. That’s notably lower than points farther south in the eastern half of the county.
