Storms injure one, flatten trees and utility poles across Kansas

One person was hurt and numerous utility poles were flattened as a series of thunderstorms hammered vast stretches of Kansas on Saturday, officials said.
A FedEx driver was injured Saturday morning when strong winds blew his truck into a median on U.S. 54 in Cunningham west of Wichita, according to the National Weather Service. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Eight utility poles south of Cunningham were blown down in the same event in Kingman County. Eric Schminke, a meteorologist with the weather service, said data indicates the damage was caused by a microburst.
“We weren’t expecting winds that strong,” Schminke said of the morning storms.
Thunderstorms delayed the start of the TCU-Kansas State game for three hours and then prompted another delay late in the game.
Brief heavy rain pelted Wichita Saturday morning, then lighter showers returned sporadically throughout the day. As of 7 p.m., Wichita had logged .14 of an inch. But Schminke said much higher amounts were recorded elsewhere in the metro area.
Winds as high as 80 miles an hour were reported early Saturday evening near Toronto in Woodson County, with damage reported in Toronto. Winds of about 70 miles an hour were reported in Greenwood County.
High winds flattened utility poles for the length of a mile north of Eureka Lake in Greenwood County, according to the weather service. Downed trees blocked roads north-northwest of the lake.
Outbuildings were damaged by high winds in Piedmont and Severy. Tree damage was reported in Winfield in Cowley County and also in rural Butler County.
Four power poles were snapped off two miles south of Winfield City Lake in Cowley County, authorities reported.
A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for 14 counties in central and southern Kansas, including the Wichita metropolitan area. North winds gusting to 45 miles an hour could make driving difficult at times, especially for high-profile vehicles, the weather service cautioned.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
