Storms could dampen a Saturday packed with outdoor events in Wichita

Mother Nature could be a major party spoiler for the Wichita area on Saturday, forecasters say.
Rain and even isolated strong storms are expected on a day filled with outdoor events — among them the ICT Bloktoberfest and ICT Burger Battle at Wichita Waterwalk and free pony rides at Pawnee Prairie Park.
“There’s definitely some inclement weather potential” on Saturday, said Jim Caruso, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service. “Those with outdoor plans better be ready for that.”
The rain could start early in the morning, Caruso said, with an early peak in chances shortly before noon. Then there figures to be “a break in the action,” he said, before severe weather chances arrive by late afternoon.
Strong storms figure to be scattered, he said, but those that develop will have the potential for winds of 70 miles an hour and hail the size of half dollars.
Wichita is included in a slight risk for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Though a tornado can’t be ruled out, those chances are minimal, an outlook issued by the agency said.
A cold front is expected to arrive in the metropolitan area after 8 p.m. Saturday, Caruso said. Wichita can expect steady northerly winds in the 20s, with gusts reaching 45 miles an hour at times.
“It’s going to be a chilly night,” Caruso said.
AccuWeather is projecting nearly an inch of rain for Wichita on Saturday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments