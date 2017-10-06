National Weather Service/Twitter
National Weather Service/Twitter

Severe weather possible for parts of Kansas

By Nichole Manna

October 06, 2017 2:14 PM

Parts of Kansas will likely see severe weather Friday evening into the overnight.

There’s an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms from central Kansas to portions of the Texas panhandle. Wichita is in a slight risk of severe storms.

Storms are likely to develop after 5 or 6 p.m. west of Highway 14. They will reach the I-135 corridor after 9 p.m. Hail up to the size of golf balls and 70 mph winds are possible, along with heavy rain and flooding.

Several high school football games will start early due to the forecast of severe weather.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

