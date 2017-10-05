This year’s list of winter storm names is creating a Twitter storm

For the sixth year in a row, The Weather Channel has released an alphabetical list of names to identify winter storms that meet their naming criteria.

The list of 26 names includes Aiden, Ethan, Jaxon, Uma and Xanto.

“It’s simply easier to communicate about a complex storm if it has a name, which our naming program has demonstrated,” said Bryan Norcross, senior hurricane specialist at The Weather Channel and compiler of the list. “Good communications benefits everyone.”

Norcross said in the release that this season’s names originated from a list of the most popular baby names in 2016, excluding any current Atlantic hurricane names on the National Hurricane Center lists for the next six years, any eastern Pacific names on the list for the next two years, and any retired hurricane names that are particularly deadly, destructive and historic.

The choice of names has created a storm of conversation on Twitter, and it was a featured moment Thursday.

I think this is a list from my son's first grade class https://t.co/XD2MKRvXio — Carrie Melago (@carriemelago) October 5, 2017

Many Twitter users seem to have had personal connections with people who have these names.

i played lacrosse with like six of these storms. — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) October 5, 2017

And others have their fair share of assumptions.

Half of these storms got into Harvard on legacy admissions — Gritty Reboot (@AdamSerwer) October 5, 2017

Below is a full list of names, along with their meanings, provided by The Weather Channel.

Aiden - From an Old Irish name meaning “fire.”

Benji - Short for Benjamin, an old Hebrew name meaning “son of the south.”

Chloe (KLO-ee) - From Greek, it is a reference to blooming or the young green shoot of a new plant.

Dylan - From Welsh words meaning “great tide.”

Ethan - From a Hebrew name meaning “strong,” “solid” or “firm.”

Frankie - A nickname for Frank, Francis or Frances from the Germanic tribe the Franks.

Grayson - From the Middle English word that meant steward plus son.

Hunter - From the time when people in England were named for their work.

Inga - Related to the name of a people who lived on the North Sea called the Ingaevones.

Jaxon - From the son of Jack, which was a nickname for John in the Middle Ages.

Kalani - From the Hawaiian words meaning the plus heaven or sky.

Liam - From Irish, a short form of William, which comes from German.

Mateo (muh-TAY-o) - The Spanish form of Matthew, which is distantly derived from the Hebrew word for gift.

Noah - Derived from the Hebrew word meaning “rest.”

Oliver - The English form of the French name Olivier.

Polly - From Molly, which is an old nickname for Mary.

Quinn - Derived from an Irish Gaelic word meaning “chief” or “counsel.”

Riley - Derived from Reilly, which comes from the Old Irish name Raghailleach.

Skylar - A modified version of Tyler merged with the word sky.

Toby - Derived from Tobias, a name from old versions of the Bible.

Uma (OO-ma) - From multiple cultures including the Sanskrit word meaning “tranquility.”

Violet - Originally from the name for the Latin name for the flower, viola.

Wilbur - Mr. Ed’s owner in the TV show about a talking horse.

Xanto - From the Ancient Greek name Xanthus meaning “blonde.”

Yvonne (ee-VONN) - Related to a nickname for the Old French name Yves, which came from the name of a type of wood used to make bows.

Zoey - Derived from the Greek word for life.