Rains, finally — with some areas of Kansas receiving between 2 and 6 inches

Much of Kansas reported downpours of rain Monday, a welcome relief from the dry, hot summer days.
The Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport received 1.33 inches of rain by 5:30 p.m. Monday, but portions of west Wichita — between Central and 13th near 119th West had well over 2 1/2 inches, according to Andy Kleinsasser, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wichita.
In northeast Pratt and southeast Reno counties three to six inches of rain were reported. In the town of Preston in Pratt County some homes were threatened by flooding, the Pratt County Emergency Management office posted on Facebook. Water flowed over K-61 highway near the town about 6 p.m.
Quivira National Wildlife Refuge in Stafford County received up to two inches of rain while farmers near St. John were reporting three inches.
More rain was expected Monday evening with rain tapering off on Tuesday.
“Some of these rainfall amounts are the most rain we’ve had in a day since June 30th,” Kleinsasser said. “It might be the highest rainfall total we see all year up until now.”
The rain and cooler temperatures come just in time for farmers planting wheat, for migratory birds looking for wetlands, and for Kansans gearing up for football, chili and other autumn traditions.
For the past month, Kansas has been locked in a traffic jam of weather – hurricanes in the Gulf, Atlantic and Eastern states created that jam with weather systems over the Pacific, Kleinsasser said.
“So now, the traffic is starting to flow again where we have storm system marching east across the nation,” he said.
Rains also brought cooler temperatures with lows expected in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s during the week.
“The million dollar question is will it heat up again,” Kleinsasser said. “For now, it looks like fall is here until we get another pattern change. Things could heat up again but at least for the next seven to ten days, we are looking like temperatures won’t get above 80 degrees.”
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
