No place hotter than Kansas on Thursday

No place in America was hotter than Kansas on Thursday.

The 101 degrees recorded at Hill City, Dodge City, Hays and Russell all matched the highest temperature recorded in the nation, according to the Weather Prediction Center of the National Weather Service.

The 101 at Dodge City broke the record for the date set in 2005.

Wichita climbed to 98, which fell short of the record for Sept. 21 by a single degree.