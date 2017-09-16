Storms batter southeast Kansas and areas north of Wichita

Winds of up to 80 miles an hour flattened trees, downed utility poles and broke out windows in southeast Kansas Saturday evening, weather officials said.
Wichita escaped severe weather on Saturday, but storms are still expected to reach the metropolitan area overnight.
“We’re still confident” that more rain will reach Wichita, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Jakub said. Morning showers delivered .09 of an inch to the city, though they ended before noon.
As evening settled in on Saturday, storms were already firing north of Wichita along a front that will eventually sag southeast through the metro area. Multiple thunderstorm warnings were issued for storms that developed along the northern edge of the front.
Earlier in the afternoon, strong thunderstorms that developed east of the Kansas Turnpike caused damage in Chautauqua and Montgomery counties.
Windows in businesses on the west side of Sedan were blown out by powerful winds at about 4 p.m., with tree limbs downed all over the small Chautauqua County town, according to storm reports collected by the weather service.
Trees two feet in diameter were flattened northeast of Sedan, with tree and utility pole damage also reported in Independence. Winds of up to 80 miles an hour were reported just north of Havana near the Oklahoma border.
Law enforcement officers in Fredonia reported trees blown down all over town, with 65-mile-an-hour winds knocking tree limbs down in Chautauqua.
Winds of up to 60 miles an hour knocked down power lines in Parsons.
