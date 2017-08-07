Heavy winds damaged 35 houses and knocked out power in the city of Kiowa on Saturday.
Weather

Heavy winds damage homes, shut down power in Kiowa

By Katherine Burgess

kburgess@wichitaeagle.com

August 07, 2017 10:33 AM

Heavy winds damaged 35 houses and knocked out power in the city of Kiowa on Saturday, leaving 17 of the homes uninhabitable.

Initially city workers thought about 15 businesses had been damaged, but now think the number is closer to 30, said City Manager Lou Leone.

The National Weather Service said that winds hit the city Saturday during a thunderstorm.

Power was restored to Kiowa at about 1 a.m. Monday after it was knocked out around 4 p.m. Saturday, Leone said. Hillsboro, Garden City, Russell, Winfield, McPherson, Ellinwood and Clay Center all assisted Kiowa after the storms.

People displaced from their homes – some of which had roof damage and some which were struck by falling trees – have taken shelter with friends and neighbors.

The city sent a declaration of emergency to the county, which has passed it on to the state.

Just getting electricity running again costs around $60,000, Leone said, with city employees working around the clock.

“A small town like us, that’s pretty significant for us when it comes to our budget,” Leone said.

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

