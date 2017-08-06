Standing water is seen Sunday morning near the 13th Street entrance to the Sedgwick County Park in Wichita. Some parts of west Wichita received as much as 2 inches of rain Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 6, 2017).
Weather

Wichita mostly spared as parts of Kansas pounded by rain

By Bryan Horwath

August 06, 2017 11:04 AM

After a stormy overnight Saturday into Sunday, the Wichita area is expected to stay dry for a few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Vanessa Pearce, a meteorologist at the service’s Wichita office, said 1.26 inches of rain was reported at Eisenhower National Airport during the 24-hour period that ended at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

During that same period, Pearce said, just over 2 inches of precipitation fell in the area of Central and Tyler in west Wichita.

The heaviest rains fell southeast of Wichita in the Winfield area, which received nearly 6 inches Saturday and Sunday, Pearce said.

The Arkansas City area received close to 5 inches of rain during the same period. Close to 2,000 power customers lost service in Arkansas City during the storms, though power appeared to be back on for most as of mid-morning Sunday, according to an online Westar Energy map.

Much of southeastern Kansas remained in a flood warning Sunday morning, Pearce said, including Cowley and Sumner counties. A rain-wrapped tornado was also reported Saturday evening just east of Winfield, Pearce said, though no injuries were reported.

“There was a little tree damage from the tornado, but nothing significant,” Pearce said.

In the Kansas City metro area, rainfall totals approached 5 inches Saturday into Sunday, according to the service, causing street flooding and leading to several law enforcement and first responder motorist water rescues.

The high in Wichita for Sunday was expected to be around 80, Pearce said. Precipitation isn’t expected again in the area until mid-week at the earliest with temperatures remaining in the 80-degree range for most of the week.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708

