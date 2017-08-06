Wichita mostly spared as parts of Kansas pounded by rain

After a stormy overnight Saturday into Sunday, the Wichita area is expected to stay dry for a few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Vanessa Pearce, a meteorologist at the service’s Wichita office, said 1.26 inches of rain was reported at Eisenhower National Airport during the 24-hour period that ended at 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Highest rainfall totals reported so far from the last 24 hours #kswx pic.twitter.com/4ZH3jlqXuk— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) August 6, 2017
During that same period, Pearce said, just over 2 inches of precipitation fell in the area of Central and Tyler in west Wichita.
The heaviest rains fell southeast of Wichita in the Winfield area, which received nearly 6 inches Saturday and Sunday, Pearce said.
The Arkansas City area received close to 5 inches of rain during the same period. Close to 2,000 power customers lost service in Arkansas City during the storms, though power appeared to be back on for most as of mid-morning Sunday, according to an online Westar Energy map.
Much of southeastern Kansas remained in a flood warning Sunday morning, Pearce said, including Cowley and Sumner counties. A rain-wrapped tornado was also reported Saturday evening just east of Winfield, Pearce said, though no injuries were reported.
“There was a little tree damage from the tornado, but nothing significant,” Pearce said.
In the Kansas City metro area, rainfall totals approached 5 inches Saturday into Sunday, according to the service, causing street flooding and leading to several law enforcement and first responder motorist water rescues.
Rainfall totals ranging from 2 to 5+" were observed across the area Saturday into early Sunday. Conditions improve today. pic.twitter.com/IXaTn2pgZF— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 6, 2017
The high in Wichita for Sunday was expected to be around 80, Pearce said. Precipitation isn’t expected again in the area until mid-week at the earliest with temperatures remaining in the 80-degree range for most of the week.
Overview of precipitation that has fallen in the past 48 hours across the eastern half of Kansas. #kswx pic.twitter.com/sakkbkPz6L— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) August 6, 2017
