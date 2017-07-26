UPDATE: Storm strikes Wichita; 1,500 lose electricity

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 How to keep your dogs hydrated and cool while outdoors Pause 0:55 KC area storms leave a mess of downed trees and damage 0:30 Tornado touches down - and doesn't move 0:08 Lightning strikes frighteningly close to police officer 2:27 KC area residents clean up after storm damage 0:56 Severe storms leave a mess of damage in Kansas City 0:36 Staying safe in hot temperatures 1:46 It's hot, but it's nothing like the heat wave of 1980 0:58 Storm passes through Wichita 0:35 Timelapse: Storm clouds form over Wichita Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Heavy rains came into the Wichita area just as commuters were about to make their way home, flooding streets Wednesday afternoon.(Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Heavy rains came into the Wichita area just as commuters were about to make their way home, flooding streets Wednesday afternoon.(Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com