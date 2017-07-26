UPDATE: Storm strikes Wichita; 1,500 lose electricity

A strong thunderstorm is blamed for at least one accident, potentially a significant power outage and winds of more than 60 miles an hour as the evening commute began Wednesday afternoon.
Yes, rain in #DTWichita #kswx pic.twitter.com/QcsDTgu6xo— Julie M. Mah (@JulieMM) July 26, 2017
More than 1,500 Westar Energy customers were without electricity Wednesday afternoon. The outage zone stretched from Ninth to Maple and from High east of West Street to nearly I-235.
A one-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of I-235 near Central occurred at 4:25 p.m., just as the storm was hitting the city, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. A juvenile was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.
Stoplights were reported out at Central and West, which is inside the zone affected by the Westar outage, the supervisor said.
Power lines were malfunctioning and stop lights were reported out at Douglas and Edgemoor in east Wichita.
Westar restored the outage area by about 5 p.m.
Winds of 63 miles an hour were recorded at Jabara Airport in northeast Wichita at 4:33 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A severe thunderstorm warning included Wichita and central Sedgwick County Wednesday afternoon, though the warning was allowed to expire at 4:45 p.m.
Butler, Chase, Elk, Greenwood and Marion counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m., including the city of Wichita.
