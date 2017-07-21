Tornado touches down — and then stays put

While much of Kansas was broiling in triple-digit heat Friday, residents in the northwest corner of the Sunflower State found themselves focused on something else: a tornado.
The tornado touched down at 5:56 p.m. CDT nine miles northwest of McDonald in Cheyenne County, just south of the Nebraska state line, according to the Goodland branch of the National Weather Service.
Confirmed Tornado 9 Miles NW of Mcdonald or 11 Miles S of Benkelman, Nearly Stationary. Law Enforcement... #kswx https://t.co/gLo7sS6y0c— ⚡️ Tornado Alerts (@TornadoWeather) July 21, 2017
Once it formed, it remained “nearly stationary,” according to observers. No homes or towns were threatened by the weak, short-lived tornado because that area is sparsely populated.
The landspout fell apart less than 20 minutes later.
