July 21, 2017 6:50 PM

Tornado touches down — and then stays put

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

While much of Kansas was broiling in triple-digit heat Friday, residents in the northwest corner of the Sunflower State found themselves focused on something else: a tornado.

The tornado touched down at 5:56 p.m. CDT nine miles northwest of McDonald in Cheyenne County, just south of the Nebraska state line, according to the Goodland branch of the National Weather Service.

Once it formed, it remained “nearly stationary,” according to observers. No homes or towns were threatened by the weak, short-lived tornado because that area is sparsely populated.

The landspout fell apart less than 20 minutes later.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

