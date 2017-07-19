‘Dangerous’ heat hammering Wichita and eastern half of Kansas

The heat wave hammering Kansas intensified Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for more than 50 counties in the eastern half of the state.
The warning extends until 8 p.m. Saturday. The heat index, a measure of what it feels like outside, will consistently reach 105 through the rest of the week in the Wichita area and even higher in northern and northeast Kansas.
“Prolonged exposure to the heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illnesses if precautions are not taken,” the weather service stated in the bulletin announcing the heat warning.
Intense Summer heat will continue across central and eastern Kansas Thursday through Saturday. #kswx pic.twitter.com/hFGxuACb0R— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) July 19, 2017
An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur, according to the weather service.
The conditions “will create a dangerous situation where heat illnesses are likely,” the agency said.
Wichita reached 100 Wednesday afternoon and should see triple digits each day through Saturday, according to the weather service.
Officials say anyone working outside in these conditions should take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas. When possible, people are advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or the evening.
Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water, officials say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments