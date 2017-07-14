Summer storms deliver healthy rainfall totals around Kansas

More than 2 inches of rain fell in parts of Kansas from the storms that fired up around the Sunflower State Thursday and early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest rain fell southeast of McPherson, where 2.53 inches was reported. Iola logged 2.2 inches at the airport.
Nearly an inch fell just south of Kansas City, according to the weather service.
Wichita received a decent .71 of an inch, bringing the total to .94 for July.
