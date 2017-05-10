Wichita under flood warning as thunderstorms move through area

Rain falling across the area Wednesday is causing some flooding in the usual spots on Wichita city streets.
The National Weather Service in Wichita says there is a possibility of strong storms through at least midday, with torrential rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches an hour likely across south-central Kansas. Winds gusting to 50 mph and nickel- to dime-size hail is also possible.
Up to two inches of rain is possible across parts of the Wichita metro area, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms moved into the city before 10 a.m.
Strong thunderstorms with heavy rains continue thru midday. pic.twitter.com/PkuSUQXq6j— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 10, 2017
A flood warning is in effect for Sedgwick County and southwestern portions of Butler County until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Areas that may experience flooding today include Andover, Augusta, Bel Aire, Benton, Clearwater, Derby, Douglass, Eastborough, Kechi, Haysville, Maize, Mulvane, Park City, Rose Hill, Sedgwick, Towanda, Valley Center and Wichita.
Strong to severe thunderstorms could continue into the late afternoon and evening. Authorities are urging motorists who encounter flooded roads to turn around and find an alternate route instead of driving through the water.
Now .70" rain near Mt Vernon and Hillside since last report. @NWSWichita #kswx— Bill (@Ictchaser) May 10, 2017
Lots of water out there. Remember to Turn around Don't Drown. #kswx pic.twitter.com/ziLDrMmsQs— Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) May 10, 2017
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments