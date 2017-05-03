Another wet spring doesn’t signal 2nd soggy summer, forecasters say

If the weather in the Wichita area is giving you a sense of deja vu, there’s good reason.
After a dry winter, this spring has been remarkably wet so far – just like in 2016.
Last year was the second-wettest year on record for Wichita, with more than 50 inches of precipitation.
“We are actually wetter this year through May 1 compared to last year,” National Weather Service meteorologist Robb Lawson said.
Through May 1, 2017, Wichita has logged 14.4 inches of rain, which is 6.99 inches above normal for the year. Last year, 8.5 inches of rain had fallen through the same period.
This year was the third-wettest April in recorded history for both Wichita and Chanute, according to the weather service. Wichita reported 7.28 inches of rain last month, topped only by the 9.94 inches of 2009 and the 12.42 inches that fell in 1944.
The abundant rain didn’t mean it was a balmy April. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell on the final weekend of the month, when biting north winds and temperatures in the 40s ruled.
“If you didn’t see the green leaves or the grass, you’d think it was late October or early November” last weekend because it was so cold, Lawson said.
After another soaking rain late Tuesday night and early Wednesday in south and southeast Kansas, the weather pattern will change for a while. Warmer, dryer weather should settle in for the next several days, Lawson said.
Indeed, AccuWeather is projecting a warm and dry summer across the Sunflower State.
“It’s going to be warmer and dryer compared to last year,” said Bob Smerbeck, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather. “There’s a different (weather) pattern setting up.”
The Climate Prediction Center is projecting average precipitation and above-average temperatures for Kansas this summer.
The rest of May and June will likely be muggy, with regular showers and thunderstorms, said Larry Ruthi, meteorologist-in-charge at the Dodge City branch of the weather service.
But then a dome of high pressure will build in the northern Plains, deflecting fronts away from the eastern half of Kansas. That would make for a warm, dry latter half of summer.
Forecast models suggest showers and thunderstorms will be frequent along the Rockies, eastern Colorado and western Kansas, Ruthi and Smerbeck said.
“There’s just not a whole lot of forcing” in the upper atmosphere to get those storms into the eastern half of Kansas, Ruthi said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
