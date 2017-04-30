Weather

April 30, 2017 3:03 PM

State emergency operations center opened in wake of snow, flooding

By Bryan Horwath

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management on Sunday activated an emergency operations center in Topeka in response to a winter-like storm affecting the western part of the state and flooding in the southeast, according to a news release.

Representatives from the Kansas National Guard, Department of Transportation, Department for Children and Families, Fire Marshal’s Office, Highway Patrol and American Red Cross were stationed in the operations center to coordinate any needed response efforts.

The storm was expected to produce heavy snowfall and high winds through early Monday in western Kansas, with total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 14 inches expected.

Significant rain is also causing flooding in the eastern third of the state, where rainfall of nearly 5 inches has been received in recent days. The highest rainfall amounts were across Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette, and Neosho counties, according to the release.

Gov. Sam Brownback on Saturday declared a state of emergency that names Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace and Wichita counties.

The declaration also designates an emergency for flooding in Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, and Neosho counties.

Kansas National Guard stranded motorist recovery teams are ready to assist motorists stranded by closed or impassable roads, the release said. Teams were set to work out of Colby with additional units on standby or later moving to Greeley, Kearny, Lane, Morton and Norton counties.

The Colby and Norton armories are also open as warming centers for stranded motorists.

Water rescue teams were also on standby to assist with flooding in Cherokee County, if needed. All counties affected or potentially affected by snow or flooding have been contacted by the state emergency operations center.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

