Storm pounds western Kansas, closes I-70

Heavy snow in parts of western Kansas led to a bevy of road closures and power outages on Sunday.
As much as 14 inches of snow had fallen in Elkhart, near the Kansas-Oklahoma state line and just miles from the Colorado state line, and many trees and power lines were reported down in the southwest part of the state, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dodge City.
Jeff Johnson said some of the places hardest hit by the weekend storm included areas west of Garden City and Liberal. He said the Dodge City area had received as much as 5-plus inches of snow as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The I-70 corridor from Hays to the Colorado state line was closed as of midmorning on Sunday due to reduced visibility, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Highway Patrol. The freeway was just one of many roads closed in western Kansas due to the storm.
As of early Sunday afternoon, U.S. 24 was closed from Colby to Hoxie, U.S. 40 was closed from Oakley to the Colorado border, and U.S. 83 was closed south of the Kansas-Nebraska border, according to KDOT.
I-70 CLOSED West of WaKeeney due to reduced visibility & winter-like weather conditions. https://t.co/uQ1N8GyQZx pic.twitter.com/ELXo2WkIP0— WichitaKDOT (@WichitaKDOT) April 30, 2017
Trooper Tod Hileman, who patrols an 18-county area in northwest Kansas, said late Sunday morning that he knew of up to 30 reported “slide-outs” and at least two non-injury crashes.
“It’s a good idea to stay put today out here,” Hileman said. “It’s supposed to be 61 degrees (Monday), so this won’t last long.”
A number of state highways and county roads in western Kansas were also closed as of late Sunday morning. Johnson said the snow in the Dodge City area was expected to last until sometime Sunday afternoon.
According to a post on the Garden City Police Department’s Facebook page Sunday morning, the department had lost power. The department urged 911 callers to call only in the case of an emergency as phone lines were being overloaded.
Mark Russell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Dodge City said at 1:30 p.m. Sunday that the snow was beginning to taper off, but already he knew there was going to be major tree damage – again – for western Kansas.
In January, the region was hit with a major ice storm.
“A lot of trees were partially weakened in that storm,” Russell said. “But this heavy snow finished the job. We’ve had intermittent blizzard conditions with winds gusting from 40 miles per hour to 50 in some locations. We’ve had snow bands moving around and then tapering off.”
It is not typical to receive a major snowstorm in Kansas this late in the season – but it has happened.
On May 21, 1931, 8 inches of snow was reported in Syracuse, and in Richfield on May 2 and 3 in 1978, 10 inches of snow was reported. On May 3, 1979, another 10 inches was reported in Richfield in Morton County in the far southwest corner of the state.
Snow continues across west central and southwest KS. Heavies snow from near Ulysses to around Scott City. Snow rates 1 to 3 inches per hour. pic.twitter.com/NucnZ5Okqr— NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) April 30, 2017
K-96 is closed from K-25 (Wichita county) to US-283 in Ness county.— SWKansasKDOT (@SWKansasKDOT) April 30, 2017
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath, bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner, btanner@wichitaeagle.com
Comments