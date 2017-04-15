Weather

April 15, 2017 10:50 PM

Stormy Saturday across Kansas: Tornadoes, torrential rains, large hail

By Stan Finger

A stormy Saturday across Kansas saw tornadoes, flash flooding and large hail, officials said.

Three tornadoes were reported in central Kansas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center. Brief land-spout tornadoes were reported early Saturday evening in southern Rush and northwest Pawnee counties.

A longer-lived tornado touched down not far from Timken in southeast Rush County and was on the ground for about five minutes, according to a report filed with the SPC.

Torrential rains in Pawnee, Ellsworth and Saline counties triggered flash flood warnings stretching into the early morning hours of Sunday. Rainfall rates of two inches an hour were reported in thunderstorms that hammered the eastern half of Pawnee County and sections of Saline and Ellsworth counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Hailstones as large as baseballs were reported south of Protection in Comanche County. Stones the size of half-dollars were reported west of Garfield in Pawnee County and golf balls or quarters in several locations around central and southern Kansas.

Heavy rain is expected to move into the Wichita area early Sunday morning, forecasters say, with localized flooding possible under the strongest storms.

