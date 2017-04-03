Fatal crashes involving storm chasers ‘only a matter of time’

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss Pause

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

1:08 Man fatally shot in his car

1:03 U.S. Navy and Thai navy fly P-8A during training exercise

7:30 Wichita State introduces Keitha Adams as women's basketball coach

2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women during rare public appearance in Washington

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

1:32 Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free