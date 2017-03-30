A soggy end to March in Wichita

March may have left Wichita parched early on, but the end of the month was dramatically different.
Just 0.02 of an inch of rain fell in the first three weeks of the month, making 2017 the eighth-driest March in Wichita’s history. But then the weather patterns changed.
In little more than a week, 3.48 inches of rain fell – more than has ever fallen over the past 10 days of March since local records began being kept in 1889. This year is No. 1 even though March isn’t quite over yet.
No more rain is expected this month, but April won’t waste any time joining the party: Showers and thunderstorms are expected to push into the Wichita area early Saturday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments